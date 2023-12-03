Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) vs. GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Critical Comparison

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adyen and GoDaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 6 3 0 2.33 GoDaddy 0 4 7 1 2.75

GoDaddy has a consensus target price of $101.91, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Given GoDaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Adyen.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy $4.09 billion 3.52 $352.20 million $2.33 43.78

This table compares Adyen and GoDaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Adyen.

Profitability

This table compares Adyen and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy 8.45% -63.92% 5.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Adyen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers' domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, and managed hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

