Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.05. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

