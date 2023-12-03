agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 46,380,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 22,875.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,809,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

agilon health Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,520,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. agilon health has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

