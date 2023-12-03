Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Lifted by Worm Capital LLC

Worm Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 971.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.84.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $2,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,144,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,534,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,636 shares of company stock valued at $70,420,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,424,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.