Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.6 days.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSF traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.07. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.75. Airbus has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $152.11.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

