AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AirTrip Price Performance

Shares of AirTrip stock remained flat at C$13.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.00. AirTrip has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.00.

AirTrip Company Profile

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

