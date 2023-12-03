Akaris Global Partners LP Has $41.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Akaris Global Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,024 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 10.8% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $41,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.8 %

APO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. 3,094,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

