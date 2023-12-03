Akaris Global Partners LP Takes $14.71 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.9% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.48. 3,134,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.52 and its 200-day moving average is $233.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

