Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

AKTS opened at $0.57 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.