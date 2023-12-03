Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $118.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

