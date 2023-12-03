Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ARE stock traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

