Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Sunday, September 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 657,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $896.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.53. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
