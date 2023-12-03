Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Sunday, September 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 657,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $896.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.53. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

