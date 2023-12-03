Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 21,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Alight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

Insider Activity at Alight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alight by 4.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 379,818 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Alight by 22.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alight by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 76,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alight by 66.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,948,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Alight by 122.7% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 601,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 331,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Trading Up 3.9 %

Alight stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,541. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.