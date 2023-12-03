Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Head to Head Contrast

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cirrus Logic and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 0 9 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.30%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $48.86, suggesting a potential upside of 79.10%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 7.99% 15.11% 12.13% Allegro MicroSystems 24.25% 26.08% 21.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 2.16 $176.70 million $2.48 30.72 Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 5.39 $187.36 million $1.30 20.98

Allegro MicroSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cirrus Logic. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Cirrus Logic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation. Its audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

