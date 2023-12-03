Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,300 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 704,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 96,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

