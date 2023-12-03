Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.69%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
