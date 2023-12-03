Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

