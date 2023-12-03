Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATHE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,276. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.