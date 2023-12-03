Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 68,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 68,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,409,237.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,972,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

