Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $176.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.88.

AMZN opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $132.25. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

