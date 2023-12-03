Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 8.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ambev by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 8,473,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,484,749. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

