Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 263,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,329.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

