Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 373,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 104.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $735.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

