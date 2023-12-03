American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,625,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after buying an additional 361,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Financial Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 290,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $143.15.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

