American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. 3,438,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

