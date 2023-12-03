American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 506,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.74. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

