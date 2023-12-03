Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

COLD stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.