Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 23.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,134,000 after buying an additional 298,562 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 111.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $483.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

