Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

