Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

