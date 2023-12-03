Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after purchasing an additional 792,958 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after buying an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,959,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 409,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $36.43.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $614,885. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on X shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

