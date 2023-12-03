Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.