Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $57.92. 457,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,232. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

