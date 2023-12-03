AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the third quarter worth $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMPG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 54,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

