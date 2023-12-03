Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

ASYS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 26,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 585.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

