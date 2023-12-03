Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Down 10.8% in November

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.22. 906,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,032. The firm has a market cap of $960.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.81. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.