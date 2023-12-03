Analysts’ New Coverage for December 3rd (AGRX, ARKR, ARL, DGLY, FLNT, GHL, GORO, HEP, HES, IPW)

Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, December 3rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) - StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

