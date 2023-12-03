Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $73.50

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $84.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

