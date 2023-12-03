Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT at $28.00

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $22.35 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

