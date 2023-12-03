Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRMW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97,671 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 33.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 217,602 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

