Analysts Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $25.85

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Stellantis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 206,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

