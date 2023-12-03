Analysts Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Children's Place Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.12. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Children's Place

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 44.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children's Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

