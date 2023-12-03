Analyzing Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.18 -$188.93 million $0.01 1.19 Jeffs’ Brands $5.86 million 0.63 -$2.20 million N/A N/A

Jeffs’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

0.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Jeffs’ Brands beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

