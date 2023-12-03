Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.89) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.00.
Get Our Latest Report on NGLOY
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.