Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.89) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 238,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

