ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 423,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 996,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,475,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 996,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,475,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,074 shares of company stock worth $6,127,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. 160,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.