Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Update

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 528,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 93,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,148. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

