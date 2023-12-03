Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in November

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,576 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at $6,901,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter worth about $3,644,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 130.6% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 198,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 230,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Anterix has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $645.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

