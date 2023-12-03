Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lowered by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.11% of AON worth $79,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.77. The company had a trading volume of 924,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.89 and a 200-day moving average of $326.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

