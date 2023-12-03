APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 16.5% in November

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 7,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APA. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

APA Price Performance

APA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

