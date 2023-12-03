Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.