Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s Largest Position

OCO Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 63.3% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Apollo Global Management worth $92,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

